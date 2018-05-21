Wheelie goes unchecked

Rawalpindi

One wheeling continued unchecked on various roads of the city particularly during Ramadan nights as bikers, mostly teenagers are witnessed performing dangerous stunts and driving their motorcycles on one wheel on the busy roads of the city.

The one-wheelers are seen involved in the dangerous activity on the roads near Ayub Park, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas especially during Ramazan nights and usually succeeded to dodge the police deployed on the roads. These motor bikers not only endanger their own lives but also pose serious threats to others and also interrupt traffic flow, Mohsin told APP. The one wheeling by teenaged motorcyclists, risking their life and public as well, on busy roads of the city is continuing unchecked, he said.

Despite, all efforts being claimed by police to eliminate the activity, the trend of one-wheeling is increasing and growing at a very fast pace. These bikers do not take any precautionary measures like wearing helmet, elbow guards etc and come out on roads. These bikers run through the roads doing their one-wheeling thus putting their lives in danger.

Though, the traffic wardens were deployed on the city roads, but they were unable to save the citizens at the disposal of fun-loving teenagers who tend to break the traffic laws the way they want to.—APP