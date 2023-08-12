Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Friday distributed wheelchairs among 30 disabled students of eleven universities of the province under the Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme.

The wheelchair distribution ceremony was attended among others by Chairman Higher Education Commission, Professor Mukhtar Ahmad, Vice Chancellors of various universities, Secretary Higher Education, Aneela Durrani and students. Addressing the ceremony, the Governor praised the courage and spirit of the disable students and said that it was the responsibility of each and every society member to facilitate them in their educational journey.

He said these girls and female students should be granted fee exemption by the respective universities besides creating employment opportunities for them. He said that provision of electric wheelchairs would also instill and increase confidence in these students.—INP