Wheel-clamping helps collect Rs270 million from token tax defaulters

Wheel-clamping of vehicles whose owners have failed to pay the token tax has worked wonders as the Lahore excise department has collected Rs270.12 million token tax in the month of May, excise official said on Friday.

Out of 18,425 registered vehicles in Lahore, Rs270.12 million token tax was collected from the defaulters in May.

Last year in the same month, the excise department was able to collect Rs100 million.

Excise Director Chaudhry Asif said that more than 3,000 vehicles were clamped during road checking.

He lamented that the token tax defaulters and owners of non-registered vehicles do not fulfil their responsibility despite being aware of the consequences.

He revealed that the excise department has collected Rs9.22 billion so far out of its target of Rs10.44 billion.

The director said that a strict crackdown would be launched to achieve the target in the current month. He said that the excise teams have been deployed on the nine big thoroughfares of the city and on all the exit and entry points of motorway for this purpose.