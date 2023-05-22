Wheat smuggling bids foiled, huge quantity seized

The food department Attock with the assistance of police and other law enforcement agencies during last two months he informed that the food department foiled 172 bids to smuggle wheat from Punjab to KP and confiscated as many as 3546.50 metric tons of wheat and foiled 17 different bids to smuggle wheat products while confiscating 296.86 metric tons of wheat products especially flour.

Talking to newsmen here on Monday, district food controller Muhammad Ramzan Sial has said that acting on a tip off, food department official with the assistance of area police and other law enforcement agencies foiled nine different bids to smuggle flour from Punjab to KP and intercepted nine different trucks and confiscated as many 11,000 bags of flour.

While briefing the progress of the food department Attock While sharing details of food department activities in various tehsil of the district, he revealed that in Bassal as many as 12 different bids to smuggle wheat were foiled and as many as 4609 kilogram of wheat was confiscated, in Fatehjang 89 different bids to smuggle wheat were foiled and as many as 37994 kilogram of wheat was confiscated, in Hassanabdal as many as 7 different bids to smuggle wheat were foiled and as many as 4976 kilogram of wheat was confiscated, in Chauntra as many as 22 different bids to smuggle wheat were foiled and as many as 9315 kilogram of wheat was confiscated, in Faqirabad as many as ten different bids to smuggle wheat were foiled.