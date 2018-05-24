Wheat purchase continues

Mianwali

The wheat purchase process is continuing without any delay or discrimination at all centres, established across district according to the approved list of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) transparently. According to District Food Controller Masood Aslam, a total of six wheat purchase centres were operational in the district where 338,890 wheat bags have so far been purchased from farmers at the first-come-first-serve basis. He said that overall 9,051 farmers have been issued 556,092 gunny bags according to the approved lists of farmers after ‘Gardawri’. He said that the provincial government had set target of 627,000 wheat bags purchase from farmers of Mianwali district and hoped that the target would be achieved soon.—APP