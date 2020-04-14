Wheat procurement target of 45m tonnes to be met: Aleem

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan presiding over the first meeting of Food Department has directed that the target of 45 lakh tonnes of wheat procurement in the province should be met in any case.

He directed that there should be no restriction on the inter-district transport of wheat while the smuggling of wheat and the exit from the province should be stopped at all costs by sealing all the borders of Punjab. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the increase in wheat procurement target may be increased but the decrease but is not possible, so the target must be achieved as soon as possible.

He further said that the process of releasing these wheat stocks should also be initiated so that there is no complaint of any shortage of flour in the market in any way.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar have great expectations from Food Department which will be fulfilled. He said that since the first day we have to set our goals for this purpose. He said that honesty, hard work and dedication can serve any purpose and in the current international and domestic conditions there are extraordinary circumstances and in the coming days, food can become a global problem.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that other provinces are also dependent on Punjab for wheat. He added that integrated policy on this issue should also be made and if necessary the legislation will be tabled in Punjab Assembly. Senior Minister said that there is a discrepancy between the Government and market rates for the sale of wheat which should be minimized so as to discourage hoarders and profiteers.

During the briefing meeting, Secretary Food Waqas Ali Mehmood informed the Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan that “Bardana” has been issued without any discrimination and wheat procurement has already been started in Punjab, especially in Bahawalpur, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan Stocks all there.

The meeting was informed that 45 lakh tonnes of wheat will be procured under open policy while Deputy Commissioners in each district are following the directives of the Government to achieve the target of wheat procurement.