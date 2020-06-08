Wheat import will discourage hoarding: Aleem

Senior Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that import of wheat would discourage hoarding and profiteering in the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken commendable step in the wider national interest which has led to minimize the difference of demand and supply.

In a statement issued on Monday, he added that after the decision of import of wheat, its supply will be ensured in abundance throughout the year and citizens will not face any difficulties.

Commenting on the decision to import wheat in the country, Aleem Khan said that the farmer got a good price for the wheat crop across Punjab and they were given Rs 1400 to 1600 per maund. He said that now due to the stockists and middleman, the price of wheat was rising in the market which had to be controlled.

On the other hand, wheat production in KP was very low and this decision to import wheat would be helpful for other provinces as well. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made the best decision keeping in view the plight of the people while Punjab had already hinted at importing wheat.

He said that the government was making serious efforts to improve the food sector, especially in Punjab, where large-scale operations have been launched against hoarders and administration will keep wheat prices stable. Abdul Aleem Khan said that we cherish the interest of the farmers as well as the common man at all costs for which we will continue to take all possible steps.