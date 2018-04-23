Wheat grain dust creating asthma complications

Multan

Wheat grain dust, triggered by threashing activities especially in rural areas of south Punjab, is aggravating respiratory diseases including asthma and bronchitis by affecting immune system of human body. This was stated by head of Pulmonary Department Nishtar Medical University Dr Azam Mushtaq while talking to APP, here on Sunday. He said that nearly 15 per cent kids and eight per cent adults were already suffering from asthma in the country.

The presence of hovering dust particles and allergins, due to wheat thresher, could enhance risk of attack on 40 per cent. Due to genetic and environmental pollution issues, nearly 3 lakh persons are falling prey to respiratory diseases annually in the country. About 70,000 citizens die of respiratory diseases in the country every year, stated Dr Azam Mushtaq.—APP