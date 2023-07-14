The price of wheat flour second time in the month has reached all-time high on Thursday. According to details, the prices of 10- and 20-kilogramme flour bags rose by Rs50 and 20, respectively. After recent increase, the 20-kilogramme flour bag’s price is now Rs2,850, the Karyana Merchant Association said, adding that the flour prices were increased due to the increase in wheat price that rose to Rs4,800 per maund.

The flour price had recently been increased in Lahore, adding to the financial burden the masses were reeling under.