Wheat exports increase 100pc

Wheat exports from the country during first four months of current financial year witnessed 100 percent increase as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2017-18, about 906 metric tons of wheat worth US $ 254,000 exported as against the exports of the same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the exports of sugar also recorded 100 percent increase as about 141,409 metric tons of sugar costing US $ 60.922 million were exported as compared the exports of same period last year.

In first four months of current financial year country earned US $457.663 million by exporting about 915,228 metric tons of rice, which were recorded at US $858,135 metric tons valuing US $391.595 million of same period last year showing an increase of 16.87 percent. During the period under review, about 112,779 metric tons of basmati rice valuing US $116.455 million exported as compared.