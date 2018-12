Lahore

The agriculture experts have advised growers to water wheat crops in time to get healthy and bumper production. In a statement, spokesman for the agriculture department has advised growers to water wheat crops after 20-25 days of its cultivation whereas second watering should be made after 70-80 days. He further suggested that the third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that grains of wheat could become fully developed.—PR

