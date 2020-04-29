Wheat crop worth Rs3.5m burnt to ashes

Sheikhupura

Wheat crop worth millions of rupees was burnt to ashes due to fire initiated as a result of sparking from thresher while the Rescue 1122 teams managed to save wheat crop worth millions.

According to details, fire erupted agricultural fields of a farmer identified as Tanveer due to sparking from the wheat thresher in village Lambray Chorra of Murdike district Sheikhupura.

The fire engulfed surrounding fields resultantly wheat crop worth 3.5 million rupees was burnt to ashes. However, the fire fighters of Recue 1122 reached the scene and put off the blaze saving wheat crop of over 10 billion rupees.—INP