Wheat crop cultivated over 8.011m hectares in current season

Wheat crop has been cultivated over 8.011 million hectares of land across the crop producing areas of the country as against set targets of 8.833 million hectares for current Rabi season to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as for exporting.

During the corresponding period of last sowing season, the crop cultivation was recorded at 8.839 million hectares, Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Gopang said.

Talking to APP Tuesday, he said wheat cultivation was almost upto the set marks but due to delay in sugarcane crushing and late irrigation of rice crop had resulted in slight reduction in area under wheat in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The other reasons behind the reduction in wheat crop sowing was also attributed with the shortage of water for irrigation which was forecast by 35 percent during the season, however with the arrival of first spell of rains the situation was improved and wheat sowing in rain fed areas got momentum, he remarked.

However, he said the area under wheat cultivation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had witnessed 2 percent increase, adding that area under crop is expected to further increase as the crop sowing would remain continued till the last of current month.—APP

