Whatsapp’s CEO attacks Apple

The conflict between Facebook and Apple has been going on for a long time, and both camps have been throwing jabs at each other on a regular basis. The most recent statement came from WhatsApp’s CEO who said that Apple does not want people to use Android phones.

While speaking at “Big Technology Podcast” WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart claimed that Apple’s privacy marks were unfair and the firm didn’t want users to use Android phones. Cathcart said that it is in Apple’s best interests for customers to use iPhones.

He said “And you look at a place like the US, most people have an iPhone, and the messaging experience works better on iMessage if everyone else has an iPhone,”

Cathcart added that it was”certainly in their [Apple’s] strategic interest” that people not use WhatsApp as they want people to not use an Android phone.

Many enterprises are disappointed with Apple because the firm launched updated privacy labels earlier this year and confirmed that the App Tracking Transparency system will be accessible shortly.

Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp, according to these live names, gather more data than most applications. Whatever the intent of these applications might be, Cathcart said that WhatsApp competes with iMessage.

“In the US more people use iMessage than WhatsApp. You don’t see a label for iMessage when you download it because you don’t download it, it’s on your phone to begin with. And so, we were critical of that,” he said.

Many of the details regarding data gathered by in-house apps can be found on Apple’s ‘Labels’ tab. Apple provides tags on their platform for applications like iMessage that are already installed and cannot be deleted.

Cathcart said he uses an Android phone and that WhatsApp’s user base is really “Android heavy.”

“I also use an iPad, I’ve used iPhones for many years, but I really want to actually use the product in the way most people are using it, so I use an Android. A lot of people use both or go back and forth because we’re building our products for both and you got to understand them all,” he added.