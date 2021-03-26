WhatsApp Web to soon start working without a connected phone

You would be allowed to use your WhatsApp account on four separate desktop machines if you join in the beta scheme, according to WABetaInfo. Furthermore, WhatsApp test customers do not yet have full access to the programme.

However, in order to evaluate anything as important as this, the multinational software behemoth’s beta user list is likely to be extended. Participants of the app’s training programme are reported to be able to use both their personal and business WhatsApp accounts.

Because of how much time we spend on WhatsApp on a daily basis, the function would certainly create a stir when it is launched, as it was much-anticipated news from WhatsApp Web users.

At the current pace of growth, this function will be accessible in a matter of months.

