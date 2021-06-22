WhatsApp to integrate ‘view once’ feature for pictures, videos

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon integrate Instagram’s ‘view once’ feature for photos and videos into the social networking program.

You will be able to transmit images and movies that can only be seen once with this function. It will also enable you to see whether the media has been opened by the receiver.

Once you’ve seen the media, it will vanish from the conversation. Users will be able to conserve space as a result of this. It is anticipated that the feature will be available shortly.

The text and video chatting platform has unveiled a new feature that allows users to use the app on numerous devices without needing to be connected to the internet.

WhatsApp for Android, iOS, web, and desktop devices will get this feature in a future version.

In the United Kingdom, WhatsApp has started its first significant privacy-focused advertising campaign.

It comes after a reaction from customers over revisions to its terms and conditions that were revealed earlier this year.

The company also said that it is defying government demands, notably from the United Kingdom, to compromise on how it encrypts communications.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart told the BBC that authorities should “demand more security” rather than less.

“The first step of keeping people safe is, you have to have strong security, and we think governments shouldn’t be out there trying to encourage tech companies to offer weak security,” he said.

“They should be out there trying to encourage or even mandate that companies offer the strongest security possible.”

WhatsApp employs end-to-end encryption, which means that only the device that transmits the message and the device that receives it can read it. WhatsApp and its parent firm Facebook, by default, are unable to access or intercept them, and neither can law enforcement.

