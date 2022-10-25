Whatsapp restored after global outage, including Pakistan

Islamabad: Famous messaging app WhatsApp restored after going down in many countries, according to the outage monitor updates.

According to the report posted on the website, the app went offline just before noon, and WhatsApp quickly became Pakistan’s top trend on Twitter. The trend had more than 70,000 tweets under the hashtag #WhatsApp.

Users complained that despite the app’s display of “connected,” they were unable to send messages.

This is WhatsApp’s first significant outage since the broader Meta outage on October 5, which simultaneously affected millions of users for many hours before the services were restored.

A Meta representative states, “We’re aware that some users are now experiencing problems sending messages, and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as soon as possible.”

Outages were detected by Indian Downdetector in densely populated cities like Paris and Washington.

Further relating the status information from many sources, including user-submitted problems on its platform, Downdetector keeps track of outages. There’s a chance that more customers were impacted by the outage.