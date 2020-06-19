WhatsApp is developing several new features for Android, iOS

WhatsApp is testing several new features which will be launched for iOS and Android in due course. While QR contact codes, encrypted cloud backups and multi-device access were already being tested, new features have been added to latest update.The following new features are under development according to WABetaInfo:WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows users to search for specific messages by date. The feature will provide users with a date filter when searching messages. The search feature is in alpha stage of development, reports WABetaInfo.