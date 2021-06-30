WhatsApp integrates ‘view once’ feature for pictures, videos

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is finally launching its much-anticipated “view once” feature for Android today.

The feature was only announced a few days ago, and it’s about to launch.

You will be able to send photos and movies that can only be seen once using the new functionality. It will also enable you to see whether the media has been opened by the receiver.

Simply look for a see once option when sharing material to see whether the functionality is accessible on your WhatsApp.

The pictures you send can only be seen once, and you’ll be notified when the receiver has done so.

Once you’ve seen the media, it vanishes from the conversation. Users will be able to conserve space as a result of this.

Whether you deactivate the read receipts option, recipients will still be able to see if you opened the picture or video to see it once. However, you will not be able to see when the receiver of your media opens it.

The view once may be used to send several pictures and videos in a single message. Even if read receipts are blocked, you may see when other group members view expired pictures. Message Info contains information on the viewed status.

Because WhatsApp does not detect screenshots, receivers may take screenshots or make screen recordings to preserve the expiring picture or video.

The see once function will still operate if you send an expiring picture to someone who does not have this feature enabled.

If you’re in a shared group with blocked contacts, they’ll be able to see the pictures and videos as well.

The suitable version for this feature in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.14.3. Later, iOS beta testers will be able to activate their accounts.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/whatsapp-to-integrate-view-once-feature-for-pictures-videos/