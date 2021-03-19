WhatsApp, Instagram down across world including Pakistan

Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger have stopped working for users across the world including Pakistan as they are reporting issues with the applications.

Users are facing problems while sending voice notes, videos and files to others through WhatsApp.

A response for the US-based tech firms is yet to come but the news has provided fodder for hilarious memes to the Twitter users.

Here are some reactions;

Everyone running to Twitter after sending a message on WhatsApp and it's not delivered yet #whatsappdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/wscnRSx3U4 — Piyush Agrawal (@pratyush966932) March 19, 2021

whatsapp n instagram down. Me : pic.twitter.com/Dem3t5iKbe — off  (@nazzofficial_) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile couples at this time who used to talk on whatsApp #whatsappdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/FSTcESGSD9 — High Bro (@_highbr0) March 19, 2021