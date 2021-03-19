WhatsApp, Instagram down across world including Pakistan

Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger have stopped working for users across the world including Pakistan as they are reporting issues with the applications.

Users are facing problems while sending voice notes, videos and files to others through WhatsApp.

A response for the US-based tech firms is yet to come but the news has provided fodder for hilarious memes to the Twitter users.

Here are some reactions;

 

 

 

