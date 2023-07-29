Instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced a new feature, allowing users to share a video message their friends and family members in real-time.

Whatsapp shared the development in its blog, saying: “Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds”.

“We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news,” it added.

Here’s how to send Instant Video Message

Sending a video message is as simple as sending a voice message. Just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. You can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free. Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure.

Video messages have begun rolling out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.