What Zameen.com’s Titanium+ Package can offer to you?

As Pakistan’s largest and most reliable property enterprise, Zameen.com has always been committed to finding new ways to facilitate real estate stakeholders. The people who have previously worked with the company canreaffirm the effectiveness of Zameen’s business model — one based on promoting clients and helping them reach a wider audience. As a part of the company’s dedication to uplifting its customers, Zameen.com recently launched the ‘Titanium+ Package’ that offers potential consumers the “best exclusive experience” possible.

How does Zameen.com’s Titanium+ Package work?

Pakistan’s construction sector has been experiencing a period of growth and progress, prompting a number of developers and realtors to launchtheir own real estate projects across the country. However, this increasing competition made it difficult for consumers to decide which project was worth their investment. One method of differentiating a project from the rest is by offering potential consumers something completely unique, and the Titanium+ Package is the perfect option in this regard.

The Titanium+ Package is Zameen.com’s latest initiative that is aimed at the real estate developers looking to enhance their customer base. The marketing package creates brand awareness for the project developers and helps increase their reach among potentialconsumers (local and international). All realtorsand developersthat have been trying to accelerate the growth of their real estate business can benefit from this package, as it comes with a whole set of advanced benefits.

For the clients who opt for the package, Zameen.com will create the right buzz in the market to promote the project, and assist in fulfilling their long and short-term business targets. With over 5 million visitors per month and 40% of the overseas traffic, the company can help real estate developers grab the attention of prospective buyers and reach them in the best possible way. It is further engineered to assist with business acceleration for consumers, as they can utilize the detailed market insights procured by Zameen to their advantage.

What benefits are offered to Titanium+ clients?

In addition to special priority treatment offered to the clients that sign up for the Titanium+ package, the company also offers them a special chance to utilize itsprofessional real estate video production service called ‘Zameen Property Tours’.

Premium features of the package include:

Priority placement on Zameen.com

Priority coverage through Zameen Property Tours

Priority support & listing approvals

Special discounts on Zameen Expo

Priority listings collection

Dedicated after-sales support

HOW TO SIGN UP FOR TITANIUM PLUS PACKAGE?

The interested real estate developers can call our helpline (0800-92633)in order to book an appointment with our staff.