What we can say about country where CJ conducts raids: Zardari

KARACHI : President Pakistan Peoples Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said, “What can we say in a country where the chief justice conducts raids.”

He was responding to a question regarding surprise visit of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to room of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon in hospital outside a local banking court where he had come to submit bail bonds.

To a question that he has reservations to the chief justice’s tours but not with alcohol being found in the PPP leader’s hospital room, Zardari said, “I just know there are thousands of cases pending before the SC which should also be pursued.”

The former president furnished bail bonds of Rs2 million and signed documents.

Outside the banking court, journalists once again asked Zardari why he had come to the court in a car and not I a helicopter.

To this, the former president responded, “Let’s see when I get it.”

When asked that helicopters have become ‘inexpensive’, the PPP co-chairman said, “Yes, I’m hearing that it costs Rs50-55.”

In response to a question about the presidential election, the former president said, “May be Maulana will withdraw from the contest.”

Share on: WhatsApp