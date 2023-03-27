The return to T20 international cricket has not gone the way Abdullah Shafique expected after the Pakistan batter set an unwanted record during the ongoing series against Afghanistan.

Abdullah is the first player in the history of the format to not register a single run in 4 consecutive matches, a streak which goes back to 2020.

He officially became the record holder on Sunday when Fazalhaq Farooqui trapped him LBW on the very first ball he faced at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. His last four innings red 0 runs (2 balls),0 runs (2 balls), 0 runs (2 balls), 0 runs (1 ball).

Abdullah’s streak began in 2020 against New Zealand where he was dismissed on 0 by Jacob Duffy and Tim Southee in subsequent games before he was dropped from the side. The 23-year-old finally made his comeback after impressing for Lahore Qalandars during Pakistan Super League season 8 but it has not gone the way he wanted.

He was trapped LBW in both games against Afghanistan, first by Hazartullah Omarzai and then by Fazalhaq Farooqui to continue his wretched streak.

Abdullah has played 5 T20Is in his career totalling 41 runs for the team. All 41 of those came in his first game against Zimbabwe on his debut. He has not scored a single run since.

It is likely he will make way for someone else in the playing XI for the final game tonight, meaning he would not have scored a run in two whole tours which is a stat associated with tail-enders and not upper-order batters.

It in unlikely that someone will break the record set by Abdullah Shafique anytime soon.