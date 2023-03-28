Shadab Khan set a new record for Pakistan in the final T20 against Afghanistan at Sharjah, becoming the highest-wicket taker for the country in the shortest format of the game.

The bowling all-rounder finished with the figures of 4-0-13-3 for his 99th, 100th and 101st T20I wickets, breaking the tie with Shahid Afridi.

Shadab removed Ibrahim Zadran in the 7th over to snag the record for most wickets before returning in the 12th to dismiss Usman Ghani and become the first player to breach the 100 wickets mark in T20I cricket.

Pakistan’s stand-in captain was not done yet as he removed Mujeeb Ur Rehman in the same over for his final wicket of the day.

What is more impressive about this record is how little time it took Shadab Khan to make it his. He passed Afridi’s mark in just his 83rd innings while it took the former Pakistan international 97 innings to set the record.

Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul follow the pair in the record books with 85 wickets each.

Shadab’s record is only under threat from Haris Rauf who already has 72 wickets in T20Is from just 57 games. However, given Shadab’s age advantage and his position as a spinner, he may be able to keep Rauf at bay.

The 24-year-old was later awarded the player of the match honours after contributing 28 runs with the bat as well to seal a 66-run win for his side.

Despite a decent personal series against Afghanistan, Shadab failed to lead his to a victory which is sure to take some sheen off his jubilation for setting his record.