Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved another career milestone during the 5th T20I international against New Zealand despite ending up on the losing end.

The fast bowler removed Tom Latham on his very first ball to reach the mark of 200 T20 wickets in his career. He would remove Will Young in the same over to finish with figures of 4-0-48-2 in the match.

Shaheen also became the youngest (23 years and 18 days) and quickest (143 matches) fast bowler to the mark bettering the record of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada who reached the milestone in his 146th T20 game.

The 23-year-old has become one of the most renowned names in the shortest format of the game earning numerous accolades along the way. He recently became the first captain to lead his side to back-to-back PSL titles as he continues to add other dimensions to his game.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, however, remains the fastest to reach the 200 wickets mark after taking just 134 matches followed by Saeed Ajmal who got there in 139 fixtures.

Despite a personal achievement in the 5th T20I, Shaheen Afridi could not prevent New Zealand from levelling the series against Pakistan.

The pacer will be hoping to keep his form going when he faces New Zealand in the ODI series which is set to begin on April 27th at Pindi Cricket Stadium.