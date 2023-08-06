ON 5 August, Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal (day of exploitation), a day of remembrance and solidarity, to reinstate its unwavering support for the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who have been suffering from brutalities and oppression by the Indian armed forces. The significant day marks the dark anniversary of Indian illegal unilateral revocation of Article 370, stripping the special status, autonomy fundamental rights given to the region of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian Constitution.

Pakistan observes this day to raise global awareness about the plight of the Kashmiri people, shedding light on the human rights abuses grave atrocities they continue to suffer under the unlawful suppression of India. The national-level commemoration seeks to draw the attention of the international community toward the ongoing human rights crisis, gain their empathy and support urge the immediate need for diplomatic and humanitarian interventions to alleviate the suffering of people in IIOJK. Moreover, the annual observance underscores Pakistan’s national resolve and commitment to standing with IIOJK.

While there is no denying that the observation of days like Youm-e-Istehsal is essential for raising global awareness and expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK, it is equally important to recognize the fact that mere commemoration alone may not be sufficient to address the longstanding and complex issues faced by the people of IIOJK. Despite the outcry from Pakistan, India continues to implement significant unlawful actions in IIOJK. The current situation demands that Pakistan reassess its traditional approach and seek tangible peaceful measures to address the crisis. The resolution of the issue requires concrete and sustained efforts beyond symbolic gestures.

To make its voice effective on the global level, Pakistan must focus on several key factors. In recent times, Pakistan is witnessing a shift in its traditional allies and supporters of the Kashmir cause, particularly from the Gulf region owing to India’s economic influence in the region. Therefore, Pakistan needs to place a high value on achieving a robust economy. It will enable Pakistan to establish strategic partnerships and alliances with other nations and use their voices to amplify its concerns for the Kashmir cause. A thriving economy will strengthen Pakistan’s position on the global stage and enhances its ability to engage in international trade, investment partnerships giving it leverage to influence global opinion.

Pakistan also needs to ensure political stability as it will provide the necessary foundation for effective, consistent unified policymaking and decision-making. A democratic, stable government can invest in the promotion of Pakistan’s soft power, making it more acceptable and influential in shaping global perceptions on various matters including IIOJK. It will also allow an active skilled diplomatic engagement with other nations, building constructive relationships, promoting its narratives, articulating its positions collaborating with other countries to address the humanitarian crisis in IIOJK. Lastly, by prioritizing the development and prosperity of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Pakistan can underscore its constructive and people-centric approach to addressing the IIOJK issue. A prosperous Azad Kashmir can strengthen Pakistan’s position while presenting its argument to the international community on the IIOJK problem.

Kashmir is a long-standing contentious issue between India and Pakistan. It has been a flashpoint of several wars and multiple border skirmishes, leading to the loss of precious lives and an arms race between the two nuclear-armed South-Asian neighbours. The Kashmir conflict is a multifaceted crisis the peaceful resolution must be in line with United Nations Resolutions one that considers the legitimate aspirations and rights of people of Kashmir. Peaceful Kashmir will not only ensure the stability of the South Asian region but also contribute to global peace and stability.

—The writer is Assistant Director, NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS)