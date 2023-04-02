What is the minimum Sadqa-e-Fitr this year?

Islamabad: Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, former chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, has declared the minimum amount for Sadqa-e-Fitr at Rs 320 per person.

Sadqa-e-Fitr is an obligatory charitable donation that Muslims are required to pay during the holy month of Ramadan

It must be noted that the rate is based on the prices of staple food such as flour, dates, raisins, cheese or barley, as per the Islamic Shariah.

According to Mufti Muneeb, the market price of 2.25 kg of flour the amount for fitrana is calculated as Rs320 per head.

Those who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley and dates should pay a minimum of Rs480 and Rs2,800 per head, respectively.

Similarly, those who want to pay Fitrana at the rate of raisin should pay Rs 6,400 per head for first-class dates and Rs 4,800 per person for second-class raisin.

It is an Islamic tradition that Muslims, who possess food in excess of their needs, must pay Sadqa-e-Fitr before the Eid prayers.

If the person is a breadwinner, he should also pay Sadqa-e-Fitr for his dependents, such as his wife, children, dependent relatives or servants.

Mufti Muneeb also advised the people to pay the amount to the poor before Eid-ul-Fitr so that they could also celebrate the festival. The most deserving people for Sadqa-e-Fitr are close relatives followed by neighbours and the poor.