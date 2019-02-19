What is inflammatory bowel disease?

INFLAMMATORY bowel disease (IBD) is a condition that involves chronic inflammation in all or part of the digestive tract. Often painful and debilitating, IBD can lead to life-threatening complications as well as increase the risk for colon cancer. More than 3 million people have IBD, according to a recent government survey. The two most common forms of IBD are ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

In Crohn’s, inflammation can occur anywhere in the digestive tract, from the mouth to the anus. By contrast, ulcerative colitis only involves inflammation of the large intestine, or colon, according to Dr. David Hudesman, a gastroenterologist and director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease program at New York University Langone Medical Center.

“They are two distinct conditions, but there’s a lot of overlap of the symptoms and physiology,” Hudesman told Live Science.

IBD is not the same as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which does not cause inflammation or damage in the intestines. It is estimated that as many as 1 million Americans suffer from IBD, and most sufferers begin to feel symptoms between the ages of 15 and 30. Symptoms can come on suddenly and flare up at random times, often going away for months or even years at a time. These are known as “relapses” or “flare-ups.” When symptoms are gone (though never permanently, as IBD is chronic), the patient is considered to be in remission.

Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease have such similar symptoms that doctors have a hard time diagnosing what kind of IBD a patient might have.

The most common symptoms of Crohn’s are diarrhea (sometimes blood) and abdominal pain, and sometimes nausea and vomiting, whereas the main symptoms of ulcerative colitis are bloody diarrhea or stool, an urgent/frequent need to go to the bathroom, and incomplete evacuation of bowel movements, Hudesman said.

The primary difference between Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis is the part of the digestive tract that they affect. Crohn’s disease causes patchy inflammation on all layers of the intestinal wall, whereas ulcerative colitis affects only the top layer of the large intestine. Ulcerative colitis causes swelling and ulcers to form on the surface of the lining, which bleed and produce pus. In severe cases, the ulcers can weaken the intestine and cause a hole, spilling the bacteria-laden contents of the large intestine into the abdominal cavity or the patient’s bloodstream.

