What is Globalisation 4.0?

The developed world has entered the era of fourth industrial revolution which would sooner than later herald what is called the fourth round of globalisation. Pakistan is hardly in a position, technically and knowledge-wise, to cope with the challenges of the fourth round of globalisation. But then we could at least be aware of its implications and hazards for our economy. The decision makers, both at the government and state levels, therefore, need to study the on-coming phenomenon rather closely. This can be accomplished by setting up a small group of specialists to keep a close watch on the relevant global developments.

Simply put whenever relative prices differ across countries, people make money with a two-way, buy-low-sell-high arbitrage. When it comes to goods, the arbitrage is called trade. For centuries, technological limits meant that the arbitrage mostly took place in goods. Globalisation mostly meant goods crossing borders. From around 1990, information and communication technology (ICT) made it possible for factories to cross borders.

Now digitech is making it easier for people sitting in one country to do things in offices in another country. This new form of globalisation is being enabled by advanced telecommunications technology, and by machine translation.

The first unbundling was trade in goods, which was spurred from the 1800s by a steep fall in the cost of moving goods. The second unbundling was the geographic separation unleashed by ICT. That makes the coming globalisation into the third unbundling; the geographic separation of labour and labour services via digitech that makes remote workers seem less remote.

Globalisation 1.0 was pre-World War 1 globalisation, which was launched by a historic drop in trade costs when steam and other forms of mechanical power made it economical to consume goods made faraway. This globalisation came with almost no government support. And there was little domestic policy to help share the gains and pains of more intense international arbitrage in goods. It took place in the context of very bare-knuckled economic systems (laissez-faire capitalism, imperialism and various forms of autocracy).

This combination did not end well. Two world wars and the Great Depression resulted in hundreds of millions of humans being killed by other humans.

Next we see Capitalism’s face being softened with the New Deal in the US, and social-market democracy in other rich economies. We can view this as a distinct phase; call it Globalisation 2.0., a post-World War II phase where trade in goods was combined with complementary domestic policies that helped share the pains and gains of globalisation (and automation). The market was in charge of efficiency; the government was in charge of justice.

Internationally, Globalisation 2.0 saw the establishment of institute-based, rule-based international governance, specifically the UN, IMF, World Bank, GATT/WTO and many specialised agencies like the Food and Agricultural Organisation and International Labour Organisation.

Globalisation 3.0 is what is called the second unbundling, or the New Globalisation which is in fact offshoring. The key is that globalisation now meant factories crossing borders, and – critically – the know-how of G7 firms along with them.

This created a new world of manufacturing in which high-tech was combined with low wages. Workers employed in goods-producing sectors were the most affected, since this unbundling mostly affected goods-producing sectors. In particular, the monopoly that G7 factory workers had on G7 manufacturing technology was broken when their employers moved jobs and know-how abroad.

Globalisation 4.0 is what is called the third unbundling. It is what will happen when digitech allows arbitrage of international wage differences without the physical movement of workers.

While Globalisation 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 were mainly a concern of people who made things for a living, Globalisation 4.0 is going to hit the service sector. Hundreds of millions of service-sector and professional workers in advanced economies will – for the first time ever – be exposed to the challenges and opportunities of globalisation. The service sector is also where Artificial Intelligence-driven automation will displace many workers.

The thesis discussed above has been developed in his books by Richard Baldwin, Professor of International Economics, Graduate Institute, Geneva.

He has briefly touched upon this thesis of his in an article (If this is Globalization 4.0, what were the other three?) published on Dec. 22, 2018 in The Weekly Agenda, a publication of World Economic Forum.

According to Professor Baldwin future globalisation will bring us to a better world if the world prepares well and if governments take care to not let it happen too quickly.

“Explosive economic changes have, in the past, led to explosive social upheaval. Our governments need to help people adjust, and – if it all goes too quickly – they will need to slow it down.”

— The writer is veteran journalist and a former editor based in Islamabad.

