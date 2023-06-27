Eid ul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is a key Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims across the globe. The two of major occasions in Islam means the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’ and ‘Feast of the Sacrifice.’

The occasion commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim A.S to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah SWT. Muslims believe as Prophet Ibrahim A.S was about to sacrifice his son, the Almighty sent a lamb to be sacrificed instead. This event depicts submission to Allah’s instructions and it serves as a reminder of the importance of faith.

When is Eid ul Azha celebrated?

Eid also known as Bari Eid takes place annually on the 10th day of the last Islamic month – Dhul Hijjah, after the Hajj pilgrimage. It lasts for three days and during the festivities, Muslims gather in mosques for prayers, which are usually followed by a sermon.

How is Eid ul Azha celebrated?

After Eid congregations, the highlight of Eid ul Azha is the sacrificial ritual, also known as Qurbani, as faithful sacrifice animals, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or even camel, to commemorate the Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim A.S.

The meat of the Qurbani animal is divided into three parts. The first part is kept for the family, the second part is distributed to relatives and friends, and the last part is distributed among needy people.

The occasion is a time of joy, generosity, and community as it emphasizes the values of gratitude, charity, and compassion in society. It serves as a reminder of the importance of selflessness and the willingness to make sacrifices for the sake of others.