What is cooking?

A lot of TV Channels have started their own cooking shows. The expert Chefs and Cooks host these shows. While making delicious and mouth watering dishes, they give the recipes. What is important are the certain tips given by them that make their food so tasty. These days the spicy food is in. The dishes prepared with meat, poultry & fish make the winter comfortable. Diet foods and deserts add to the kitchen table a special flavour.

The variety of food makes one forget doctor’s advice and throw all {pre-)cautions out of the window. Do not keep the windows closed or eyes shut. Enjoy food while it lasts. The government has not been able to control the run away prices of commodities. The urge to eat fresh food has become brazen alive, that one does not consider the cost of making good food. On the political front the atmosphere is becoming warmer. Holiday & election season is upon us. The political pundits and astrologers like Sheikh Rashid are making predictions. Who is in or out depends on their own liking too. Like all other things we are getting fake reviews and survey results.

Let there be no hurdles and obstacles created in the way. Conspiracies and compromises are made. The media is promoting dark horses. Some of the stables have been cleaned up. Tweeter accounts are churning tweets by dozens. Just push the button and you will find a new tweet. Baji is not afraid to write sweet as well as sour tweets that keeps our lounges warm.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related