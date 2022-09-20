What is computer networking?

A computer network refers to a series of interconnected devices. These devices can share resources, exchange data, and otherwise communicate with each other. The devices on a network use a series of rules, called protocols, to transmit data to one another. Examples of these networks include local area networks (like you’d have at the office) and service provider networks, which are what you have at home.

How does a computer network work?

The basic building blocks of computer networks are nodes and links. A network communication node is a technology that facilitates network connections, such as a hub, router, switch, or modem. A link refers to the connecting media between nodes. These links can be physical, such as network cables or fibre optic wires, or they can be ethereal, such as the space needed for a wireless network to operate. A computer or device will connect to these communication nodes by the use of a link and will then be able to communicate with any other device connected to the same network.

What do computer networks do?

While the armed forces created the first computer networks in the late 1950s, known as ARPANET for military communication, modern computer networks offer so much more. In fact, computer networks are now an integral part of businesses and offer a range of features. They can provide data security, as they have built-in components such as access control and encryption which help protect your data. They can also operate virtually and integrate on a large scale, creating a high-performance network for easily scalable businesses. One of the other things that’s great about a modern computer network is how it can quickly respond to changing conditions. As many networks are handled by software, network traffic can easily be controlled centrally from a digital interface. This makes a network much easier for a system administrator to manage, as they can work from anywhere within the network without having to be next to the communication node.

Different types of computer networks

A device can be a part of four main types of computer networks.

● Local Area Network (LAN) – This is an interconnected series of machines that is limited in its size by geography. It’s commonly used to connect devices and computers within a single building (hence, the “local” area network).

● Wide Area Network (WAN) – A WAN is an enterprise network that can span multiple locations and even span different countries! These networks are set up for long-distance communication and are often used in large corporations with multiple locations.

● Service Provider Network – A service provider network is the kind of connection you use at home with your computer. These networks allow users to rent network functionality and capacity from a provider.

● Cloud Network – A cloud network is a WAN where the infrastructure is delivered by a cloud-based service. These networks are commonly used for building and delivering business applications and haven’t seen widespread adoption yet.

Conclusion

Computer networks are an essential piece of technology, as they’re what allow us to connect to the internet and do all the things we’ve become accustomed to. Without computer networks we would not be able to access the most basic things such as online banking, reading an article, or playing our favourite online games such as lightning roulette UK. All of these things are possible thanks to computer networks.