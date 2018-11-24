What is chickenpox? causes, symptoms & treatment

CHICKENPOX is a contagious disease characterized by many itchy, red bumps all over the body. Children younger than age 15 are most likely to get it, but older children and adults can become infected as well. Chickenpox (sometimes spelled chicken pox) is highly contagious and can be spread by contact with the affected areas, or by an infected person sneezing or coughing on an uninfected, unvaccinated person.

Before the chickenpox vaccine was introduced in the United States in 1995, about 4 million people got the disease every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the availability of the vaccine lead to a dramatic drop in cases: between 2000 and 2010, chickenpox cases declined by nearly 80 percent, the CDC said. Chickenpox, or varicella, is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is related to the herpes virus. The infection has three stages. It starts out with the appearance of little, itchy bumps. Those bumps turn into blisters filled with fluid. The final stage is the scabbing over of the bumps.

Since new bumps can appear over several days, it’s possible to have all three stages of the rash at the same time, according to the Mayo Clinic. In addition to the rash, chickenpox can cause fever, headache, dry cough or loss of appetite.

The illness usually lasts about 5 to 10 days. People with chickenpox are contagious starting about a day or two before their symptoms appear, and up until all of their blisters have turned to scabs, according to the CDC. Children usually recover from chickenpox without any major issues. However, the illness can cause more severe symptoms for pregnant women, newborns whose mothers weren’t vaccinated or haven’t had the virus before, teens, adults, people with impaired immune systems and people taking certain medications.

Chickenpox “can cause hospitalization and, in rare cases, death,” said Dr. Jason S. Applebaum, a dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. “Fortunately, since the beginning of administration of the vaccine in 1995, hospitalizations have declined by nearly 90 percent, and there have been [only] a small number of fatal cases of chickenpox.” Chickenpox is typically diagnosed just by the visible symptoms. A doctor will also check for a fever of between 101 and 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.3 to 38.9 degrees Celsius) and a headache.

