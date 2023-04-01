Babar Azam continues to be revered across the globe this time finding himself in an Indian textbook with some of the best cricketers from the neighbouring country.

An image on Twitter was shared by a user which shows the captain of the Pakistan cricket team in the sports section of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) textbook for the eighth grade.

Babar Azam got featured in the ICSE Book of class VIII in India. Alhamdulillah, Babar Azam is making Pakistan proud even in a Rival country ❤️🇵🇰. #BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/apr4CdeQc6 — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) March 31, 2023

Cricket is the most loved game in India and the cricketers are celebrities. Do you know the nicknames of your favourite cricketers? asks the question in the textbook, with Babar Azam featured among several Indian cricketers and global icons.

The other options for the question include Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shikar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

Babar is affectionately known as “Bobby” which is the correct answer here.

Surprisingly this is not the first time that the 28-year-old has found himself being a subject of a question.

Last year another image of a Grade 9 Physics book went viral which asked the students to calculate the speed at which a 120g ball would travel to the boundary if Babar played a cover drive with 150 Jules of Kinetic energy.

This whole episode is just another example of Babar’s stature in modern cricket which has been recognized both locally and internationally. Despite the ongoing antipathy between the two cricketing boards, the players remain respected on both sides of the border.