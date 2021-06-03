What gives you wings ?

I heard a funny story: A small plane with an instructor and student on board hit the runway and bounced repeatedly until it came to a stop.

The instructor turned to the student and said, “That was a terrible landing you just made.”

“Me?” replied the student. “I thought you were landing!” The story may not be true, but it is true to life. Do you know who is flying your plane? Let me explain.

Who is flying your plane when it comes to values?

Bill McCartney coached the University of Colorado football team for several years. He shocked the sports world when he resigned at the apex of his career. They were more stunned by his reason for stepping away.

The reason he gave for quitting was the he wanted to spend time with his wife and with religious pursuits. He showed the world who flew his plane. What set of values gave him wings!

Sports writers struggled to understand. “What man gives up such power and prestige?” they asked. And there was a certain amount of power and prestige.

Because of McCartney’s leadership, the team achieved national prominence. The college and professional football world knew the name Bill McCartney.

“Put another way,” writers also asked, “what man walks out on a $350,000-per-year contract with 10 years remaining so that he can spend time with his wife and his God?”

Writers used words like “radical” and “out of his head.” They didn’t get it. But Bill McCartney, in deciding to turn his back on a promising career, showed us that money does not have to drive major decisions, and we can choose to honor those things that matter.

Do you need to take charge? Maybe it’s time to ask yourself; who flies your plane? Maybe its time to look at yourself as you long for a new Honda City or Mercedes and ask yourself, do I really need it? Do I really need a new fancy house? Or the farmhouse I dream of? How much of myself, my time away from my family, my religious pursuits, my life and my values will go into these temptresses?

Drive your old car, and believe you me nobody will look out of their posh car windows at you with disdain.

Nobody will ask what had happened to you buying a new model. It is only we who think such prestige is needed, something more sophisticated, more showy, or more glamorous.

Ask yourself, “Who flies your plane?” What gives you wings? Your values, or your prestige?