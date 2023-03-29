Former Pakistan international Azhar Ali has revealed that he feared the worst outcome for himself and his family after dropping Virat Kohli’s catch during the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Speaking on the incident on Hasna Mana Hai with Tabish Hashmi, the former captain of the Green Shirts re-lived the moment in a not-so-friendly way.

Azhar dropped the Indian captain’s catch in the slips on the second ball of Mohammad Amir’s second over which led to some vivid and fearsome images in his head.

“I was fearing if he does what he’s known for – he scores a lot in chases – if you drop such a player’s catch, then, after losing an India-Pakistan game, your house windows are broken,” said Azhar.

Azhar’s fears hold merit.

Kohli, who averages 64.20 when chasing, had already played innings of 76* and 96* batting second before the final and had only been dismissed once in that tournament.

“Between [Kohli’s] drop catch and dismissal, plenty of things flashed before my eyes,” he continued. “It felt as if I had been burdened with weight and pressure, and that the entire world is watching me asking – ‘look what he’s done.’

Luckily for the now-38-year-old, Kohli was dismissed on the very next ball with Shadab Khan snagging another edge to send Pakistan on its way to a famous win.

“Fortunately, I was thinking about all these scenarios and he got out.”

Azhar Ali was actually instrumental in Pakistan winning the 2017 Champions Trophy final. His 59 runs, which included a 129-run opening partnership with Fakhar Zaman, helped Pakistan to a healthy total of 338/4.

The Green Shirts would go on to win the match by 180 runs.

After retiring from ODIs in 2018, Azhar finally called time on his career in 2022.