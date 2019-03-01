What are parabens?

PARABENS are synthetic chemicals that are used as preservatives in a variety of products, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and food. As preservatives, parabens give products a longer shelf-life and prevent harmful bacteria and mold from growing in the products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Parabens are derived from a chemical known as para-hydroxybenzoic acid (PHBA) that occurs naturally in many fruits and vegetables, like blueberries and carrots,” said Kathryn St. John, the communications director at the American Chemistry Council. “PHBA is also naturally formed in the human body by the breakdown of some amino acids.”

The parabens that are manufactured for consumables and personal care products are identical to those found in nature. The most common types of parabens are methylparaben, ethylparaben, propylparaben, butylparaben, isopropylparaben and isobutylparaben.

“Parabens are widely used because they are extremely effective [and] hypoallergenic and cost very little to produce,” said Sandra Arévalo, director of nutrition services and community outreach at Community Pediatrics at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.

Because the preservative is found in a wide variety of foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other personal care products, paraben exposure occurs when these products are swallowed or absorbed through the skin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The FDA requires all personal care products to be labeled with a list of ingredients so consumers can see what’s in the product and decide if they wish to use it. Cosmetic manufacturers aren’t required to obtain FDA approval for developing, marketing or selling products to consumers. However, if a cosmetic or personal care product is found to be dangerous when used according to the product’s directions, the FDA will take action and could remove the product from the market.

“Since 90 percent of common items found in grocery stores contain parabens, the concentration in our bloodstream adds up,” said Dr. Chesahna Kindred, a dermatologist at Howard University in Washington, D.C. And because most people regularly come into contact with parabens, consumers want to know if there are any health risks involved with using products that contain these chemicals.

But the answer is unclear and contentious, Kindred said. “Herein lies the controversy — do parabens cause cancer or not? If so, what amounts of parabens lead to cancer?”

Parabens are thought to be endocrine-disrupting chemicals, also known as hormone-mimicking chemicals, said Kindred. That means the body may treat the paraben like a hormone.

Share on: WhatsApp