What an honour! APS attack survivor Ahmad Nawaz wins Oxford University election

In a matter of pride, Ahmad Nawaz, the survivor of the deadly 2014 attack on Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar, won election of Governing & Standing Committee of Oxford Union in the University Of Oxford.

Nawaz, 20, shared the news on his Instagram last week, stating: “Alhamdulillah I’m very excited to share that I have been elected to the Governing body – Standing Committee of Oxford Union in the @oxford_uni”.

“It’s an honor being part of one of the biggest platforms in the world!” Nawaz concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmad Nawaz (@ahmadnawazofficial)



Ahmad Nawaz was shot in the arm when Taliban launched attack on the APS in 2014, leaving 150 students and teachers dead.

He was 14-year-old when the attack was launched in 2014 and he saved his save life by pretending to be dead in his classroom.

Ahmad Nawaz was staying in the US since he was taken to there for treatment. He had gotten admission to the world famous University of Oxford in 2020 as he successfully overcame the trauma he was suffering from after witnessing bloodshed in the school.