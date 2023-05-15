Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) head Najam Sethi has offered advice to BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah regarding leadership using the “herd and the flock” analogy.

The 74-year-old also alluded to the tense situation between the two cricketing boards, asking his young counterpart to find an amicable solution to their problems and present a united front in order to prove his credentials.

I think Jay [Shah] is a young man, he aspires to be the head of the ICC,” Sethi said to the Associated Press (AP). My advice to my young friend would be if you want to be a leader, you have to keep the herd together, keep the flock together.

His comments came with a stark warning for the 34-year-old.

Don’t let it be said that when you were in the chair in the ACC, the ACC broke up, Sethi added.

Jay Shah holds prominent positions in both the ICC and the ACC which has put him in direct confrontation with Najam Sethi as he tries to resolve the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup issues.

Despite holding diplomatic views to solve these problems, Sethi took exception to the fact that Shah announced the future ACC events in a “unilateral” move without consulting PCB. The problems ballooned afterwards putting this year’s Asia Cup and the World Cup in jeopardy.

However, with these latest developments, it is expected that cooler heads will prevail and a middle-ground will be found for each issue.