What about your own wrongs?

PPP leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari has declared that if came to power his party would undo wrongs of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Speaking at a function in Nawab Shah, he claimed that the PPP always did politics of principles and would succeed in forming the next Government.

It is perfectly the job and responsibility of the political parties to highlight weaknesses and deficiencies of rivals and underline their own strength and pluses. Mr. Zardari has not explained what he meant by failures and wrongs of MNS but for voters and people of Pakistan it is track record of performance and delivery during the last five years that matters. No doubt, MNS made some mistakes and he is facing the consequences but it is also time for PPP leadership to have soul-searching as to what went wrong that turned the PPP into a party of Sindh alone. PPP was once a dominating political entity in the country and it was rightly considered to be a truly federal party. It had towering personalities in its fold and it, no doubt, pursued politics of principles. Credit also goes to Mr Zardari who took some of the landmark decisions during his tenure as President of Pakistan including voluntary delegation of powers to Parliament, strengthening of the elected institutions and giving an identity to NWFP by changing its nomenclature to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His Government is also remembered by bureaucracy for increasing salaries handsomely but other than that the PPP did not contribute worthwhile towards progress and development of the country. There is no worthwhile infrastructure that could be attributed to PPP or any welfare programme other than BISP to alleviate sufferings of the down-trodden segments of the people. It was because of cumulative effect of these failures that today PPP is not finding candidates in Punjab to field and almost same is the case in other provinces. Isn’t it call for self-accountability?

