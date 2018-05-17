What about Sapna?

A judge of the session court in Multan recently indicted five suspects, including cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi, in connection with murder of Qandeel Baloch. Similar is the case of Sapna who married former interim chief minister of Punjab, Dost Muhammad Khosa. She disappeared from the scene without a clue. Khosa should be indicted for the murder of Sapna as Mufti Qavi stands indicted, allegedly for killing Qandeel. A woman’s life in the country is so cheap that anyone can kill her and get away with it.

Most recent case is that of Sana Cheema, an Italian citizen who, to her bad luck, visited the country of her birth but could never return to Italy. Her killers too have been arrested. However, nobody has raised a voice for poor Sapna. Her husband Dost Khosa has joined the PTI and may even get party ticket to contest the next election. PTI Chairman must ensure that nobody, including Dost’s father Zulfiqar Khosa and brothers are given party tickets until Sapna’s issue is settled. It would be befitting if the CJP takes a suo moto notice of Sapan’s disappearance.

MEHRAN LEGHARI

Lahore

