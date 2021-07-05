What a leader ! | By M Fazal Elahi

What a leader !

WHAT a leader Angela Merkel was. She led the 80 million Germans, for 18 years, with unparalleled dedication.

Naturally, therefore, on her relinquishing of power in February 2021 she was given such a befitting farewell by her people that perhaps has no parallel in recent history. Our leaders have a lot to learn from Angela Merkel.

With six minutes of warm applause, on the streets, balconies, windows, the whole country applauded for 6 minutes – spectacular example of leadership and defence of humanity, chapeaux!

The Germans elected her to lead them, and she led 80 million Germans for 18 years with competence, skill, dedication and sincerity.

She did not utter nonsense. She did not appear in the alleys of Berlin to be photographed. She was dubbed “The Lady of the World” and who was described as the equivalent of six million men.

During these eighteen years of her leadership of the authority in her country, no transgressions were recorded against her.

She did not assign any of her relatives to a government post. She did not claim that she was the maker of glories.

She did not get millions in payment, nor did anyone cheer her performance, she did not receive charters and pledges, she did not fight those who preceded her.

The other day, Merkel left the party leadership position and handed it over to those after her, and Germany and it’s German people are in the best condition ever.

The reaction of the Germans was unprecedented in the history of the country. The entire population went out to the balconies of their houses and clapped for her spontaneously for six continuous minutes. A standing ovation nationwide.

Germany stood as one body bidding farewell to their leader, a chemical physicist who was not tempted by the fashion or the lights and did not buy real estae, cars, yachts and private planes, knowing that she is from former East Germany.

She left her post after leaving Germany at the top. She left and her relatives did not claim advantage. Eighteen years and she never changed her wardrobe. God be upon this silent leader. At a press conference, a female journalist asked Merkel: We notice that you’re wearing the same suit, don’t you have any other? She replied: “I am a government employee and not a model.”

At another press conference, they asked her: Do you have housemaids who clean your house, prepare your meals and so on? Her answer was: “No, I do not have servants and I do not need them. My husband and I do this work at home every day.

Then another journalist asked: Who is washing the clothes, you or your husband? Her answer: “I arrange the clothes, and my husband is the one who operates the washing machine, and it is usually at night, because electricity is available and there is no pressure on it, and the most important thing is to take into the account the possible inconvenience for the neighbours, thankfully the wall separating our apartment from the neighbours is thick. She said to them, “I expected you to ask me about the successes and failures in our work in government??”

Mrs. Merkel lives in a normal apartment like any other citizen. She lived in this apartment before being elected Chancellor of Germany. She did not leave it and does not own a villa, servants, swimming pools or gardens. Merkel, the now former Chancellor of Germany, the largest economy in Europe!

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.