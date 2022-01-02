‘What a debut’ – Cricket fans gush over Pakistani pacer Hasnain’s BBL performance

By
Web desk
-
47

SYDNEY – Mohammad Hasnain, a young Pakistani fast bowler, introduced himself at Big Bash League (BBL), showing stunning performance while playing for Sydney Thunders at Adelaide Oval stadium in Australia on Sunday.

On his BBL debut, the right-arm pacer started with a triple-wicket maiden over and ended up by just conceding 3 runs in his last over.

His performance helped Thunder win match against Adelaide Strikers.

The young player consistently delivered balls at around the 88-90mph mark with several excellent yorkers. Mohammad Hasnain finishes with the superb figures of 4-1-20-3.

Hasnain’s performance received praises from cricket fans from all over the world. Here are some reactions;

