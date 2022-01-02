‘What a debut’ – Cricket fans gush over Pakistani pacer Hasnain’s BBL performance

SYDNEY – Mohammad Hasnain, a young Pakistani fast bowler, introduced himself at Big Bash League (BBL), showing stunning performance while playing for Sydney Thunders at Adelaide Oval stadium in Australia on Sunday.

On his BBL debut, the right-arm pacer started with a triple-wicket maiden over and ended up by just conceding 3 runs in his last over.

His performance helped Thunder win match against Adelaide Strikers.

The young player consistently delivered balls at around the 88-90mph mark with several excellent yorkers. Mohammad Hasnain finishes with the superb figures of 4-1-20-3.

Hasnain’s performance received praises from cricket fans from all over the world. Here are some reactions;

That looked fast, Yuck. Go HASNAIN — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 2, 2022

What a @BBL Debut for Mohammad Hasnain 🔥! L1, W, W, 0, W, 0 in the First Over – Pakistan Quick Heating Up in Australia. @MHasnainPak❤💪🏻! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/xDe9aa1LtZ — KASHAN_AHMED_SHAIKH👑 کاشان_احمد_شیخ (@Itx_Me_Kashan) January 2, 2022

No bowler had taken more wickets in first over of BBL debut than Mohammad Hasnain's three today. A dream start for the young speedster. Pakistan are in good hands going forward with the likes of him, Haris, Hasan, Dahani, Wasim, Shaheen, Naseem etc. A couple in U19s too. #BBL11 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 2, 2022