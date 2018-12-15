Whale Cloud Technology lands in Pak with $70m investment

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The group CEO of whale Cloud (Alibaba Cloud) Mr.Ben Zhou called upon Dr.Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister of IT & Telecom for discussing opportunities and investment climate in Pakistan.

Ben Zhou who is recently on a short visit to Pakistan , shared his views on how whale cloud in helping the Chinese government and governments around the globe in development of smart infrastructure using private cloud service for ensuring data security and integrity .

Dr.Siddiqui on the other hand emphasized on the skilled human capital which is available in Pakistan for ICT and can assist companies like Alibaba and whale cloud in their strategic infrastructure planning and Deployment not only in Pakistan but internationally as well.

He further shared his vision about making Pakistan the number one human capital hub of the entire region and asked the CEO of whale Cloud to invest in the human Capital of Pakistan to which both leaders agreed.

Considering the demographical and geo strategic location of Pakistan and the vison of the new government which is duly recognized by whale Cloud Technology/Ali Baba Group has shown keen interest in the market and has pledged to invest 70 Million USD in Pakistan in the next 2-3 Years in cloud Infrastructure and smart metropolis ecosystem.

He further appraised the Minister about the Cloud Now Conference which is taking place on the 17th of December 2018.

