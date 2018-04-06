WFP high-level delegation meets CM

Special Correspondent

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government with the assistance of World Food Program (WFP) and other donor agencies working hard to resolve the issues of malnutrition and stunting.

He was talking to the delegation of WFP Executive Director Executive Director in Pakistan, David M. Beasley. His delegation members were David Kaatrud, Regional Director, Bangkok, Finbarr Curran, Country Director, Katrien Ghoos, Deputy Country Director, MNA Marvi Memon, MNA, Additional DG BISP Federal government Naveed Akbar, Additional DG BISP GOP. The chief minister was assisted by Minister P&D Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem and Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput.

Murad said the WFP has a long history of providing humanitarian and development assistance to the Sindh, working closely with government concerned departments, UN agencies and local International NGO partners to respond the emergencies food security and livelihoods needs identified in the province. He added that these include the emergency response activities during the large-scale floods of 2010, 2011 and 2012 along with livelihood recovery activities through the Food Assistance for Assets using cash as a modality.

He said that as part of its new three-year of operations which began in January 2016, the WFP support the implementation of Food Assistance for Assets (using cash or food as modalities), Nutrition (Community Management of Acute Malnutrition and Stunting Prevention), Disaster Risk Management as well as Capacity Development and Augmentation (CD&A) activities in the province.