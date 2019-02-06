WFP, AJK govt sign MoU under CSP

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarbad

World Food Program (WFP) has extended its partnership with government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir through signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under its Country Strategic plan (CSP) 2018-22, here on Wednesday.

MOU signing ceremony held at department of Planning and Development. Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, briefed the mission of the WFP on the project which was being started under this MOU. Secretary Planning & Development Muhammad Ishaq Khan, and Deputy Director WFP Kathrien Ghoos signed the MOU.

In welcoming remarks, ACS (D), Dr. Syed Asif Hussain thanked the WFP for showing its interest to work in AJK. He said WFP is Agency which has been working in the AJK since 1970. The services of WFP in AJK after devastating earthquake of 2005 were tremendous, and we hope it would be continued its services in future as well. He assured the WFP Mission that government of AJ&K will ensure its cooperation with WFP in future.

Kathrien Ghoos expressed gratitudes and said WFP has strong resolve to continue its operation in AJ&K. “We have expectations from the AJ&K government of good cooperation,she said. At the conclusion of the ceremony ACS (D) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain and Deputy Director World Food Program exchanged gifts and shields. WFP is the leading humanitarian organization of United Nations addressing hunger and providing food security. WFP has been consistently present in AJK since 1972 in various projects and country programs in rural development, forestry, education and health sectors besides providing relief and early recovery assistance after 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods.

Since 2013, WFP has been partnering with the Department of Health under Integrated Community Nutrition Program (ICNP) in the wake of National Nutrition Survey 2011 in the five of severely malnourished districts of AJK i.e Neelum, Jhelum Valley, Muzaffarbad, Bagh and Haveli. More recently, WFP has gone through a transition towards national resilience and food security.

