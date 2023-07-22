KARACHI – Parts of Sindh including the port city received rainfall of varying intensities on Saturday, disturbing routine life by causing inundation of rainwater on roads, traffic mess and frequent electricity outages.

Significant rains, however, provided much-needed relief to the heat-stricken people.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for parts of the province including Karachi during the next couple of days.

Rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls occurred in parts of Sindh.

Rainfall (mm)

Karachi (North Karachi 42, Sangjani 31, Gulshan Maymar 17, Gulshan e Hadid 03, Orangi Town and Saadi Town 02 each, University Road 01), Nagarparkar 17, Chachro 16, Dahli 05, Mithi 04, Kaloi 02, Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas 01.

Mohenjo-Daro remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 42 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded 37C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded 89 percent.

Maximum temperature in the port city is likely to remain in the range of 34-38 C during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country that may persist during next few days.

Under the influence of the prevailing conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin and Karachi during Saturday evening/night.

Heavy falls may occur at few places in Umer Kot, Chhor, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar and Tharparkar during the period.

On Sunday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin and Karachi.

Heavy falls may occur at few places in Umer Kot, Chhor, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar and Tharparkar during the period.

Heavy rains may cause water logging in low lying areas of Lower Sindh (Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Nowshehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Karachi and Hyderabad) during 22nd to 24th July.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.