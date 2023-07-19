LAHORE – Like other cities of the province, heavy rains disturbed routine life in Lahore by causing urban flooding, power outages and massive traffic jams.

The rains and high velocity winds, however, provided much-needed respite to the heat-stricken people by making weather pleasant.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the wet spell to continue intermittently with occasional heavy in the province including the provincial metropolis during the next 3-4 days.

In Lahore, high velocity winds started blowing in the afternoon that followed by rains.

Strong winds, overcast conditions and downpour brought a pleasant change in weather by lowering the mercury level.

Steady rains submerged roads not only in low lying areas but also in several posh localities in knee deep water.

Majority of the city roads and streets were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds as Wasa infrastructure was not efficient enough to cater to the requirements of downpour for a longer period.

Inundated rainwater caused massive traffic jams throughout the city. Several cars and motorcycles were seen broken down on roads submerged in water.

Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reports from various parts of the provincial metropolis.

Wet spell caused tripping of dozens of LESCO feeders, depriving citizens of the electricity facility in several localities. Power outages also caused shortage of potable water in various areas.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather pattern, rain/wind-thundershower with heavy falls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Okara till July 23 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is expected in D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan till July 21 with occasional gaps.

PMD has warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat during the period. Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

PMD has urged farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.