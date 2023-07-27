LAHORE – Parts of Punjab including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday, disturbing routine life by causing urban flooding, traffic jams and power outages.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the wet spell to continue intermittently during the week.

In major cities, moderate to heavy rains caused inundation of rainwater on roads, portions of roads and streets.

Inundated rainwater and slippery conditions of roads caused frequent traffic jams in various cities.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours

Lahore (Airport 148, City 15), Islamabad (City 93, Airport 05), Sahiwal 86, Sialkot City 66, Kasur 42, Okara 37, Sialkot Airport 24, Rahim Yar Khan 21, Bahawalnagar 14, Gujranwala 13, Gujrat 12, Chaklala- Rawalpindi 09, Bahawalpur (City 04, Airport 3), Murree and Noor Pur Thal 04 each, Jhelum, Mangla and Narowal 02 each, Toba Tek Singh and Hafizabad 01 each.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating most parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave is also present over upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan during Thursday night and Friday.

Heavy falls may also occur at scattered places during the forecast period.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Faisalabad from July 27 to July 29 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat.